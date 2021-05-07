Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight adult hybrid cats were seized Thursday from Jeff Lowe’s property in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Feds seize big cats from Tiger King Park in Thackerville
The City of Sherman has announced that there's a contract to sell the midway mall on Texoma...
Midway Mall could see a new life
Jeremy Lewis
Ada manhunt suspect in custody
Parents of Ardmore students and supporters of Black Lives Matter protest in front of Charles...
Ardmore elementary school tells student to turn BLM shirt inside out, parent protested Wednesday
Apple announced they’re investing $410 million in tech manufacturing facilities across the...
Apple announces additional investment in Sherman tech facility

Latest News

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits
The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across...
KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque; 53 hurt
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air