Strong Winds Today, Showers for portions of Mother’s Day

Weather Aware for the weekend, with lots of wind today, a potential for showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Severe is possible, a 5% Marginal Risk, but rather unlikely.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph continued through the morning and now will becoming much stronger this afternoon, up to 35 mph. They may go even higher Saturday night, with a few gusts up to 40 mph, as deep low pressure gets closer. Sunday’s winds will shift to the north with a mid-day frontal passage.

The cold front will pass between 8 am and 12 noon on Sunday, giving us a 30% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to start Mother’s Day. While there’s a small chance of severe weather along and east of Highway 75 on Sunday, overall odds for severe storms will be very low. Any rain will tapper off as the cold front passes and drier air blows in behind the front in the afternoon.

A second shot of rain Tuesday brings our greatest potential for welcomed soaking rainfall. Rainfall totals of an inch up to two inches are possible, followed by drier weather later next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Today: Partly cloudy, very windy

Sunday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms, mainly first half of day

Monday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 60% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% Showers

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Mostly sunny

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority