Viral video featuring Neblett Elementary students gains worldwide attention

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A video featuring Neblett Elementary students is gaining worldwide attention in a viral social media post with well over 8 million views.

It’s of elementary students dribbling basketballs to the beat of classical music.

“I was just shocked,” said fourth grader Bryson Collins.

“I went home and I started screaming because I was so shocked,” said fourth grader Aiden Flippin.

“I did scream just a little bit,” fourth grader Juudy Par said.

“And I was like, I’m going to be famous,” said fourth grader Sarah Mast.

That’s how the Neblett Elementary Fourth graders reacted when they found out their music video had around 8.6 million views around 38,000 likes and 10,000 comments.

“So we were learning about Tchaikovsky which is the composer of the Nutcracker,” Flippin said.

It all started with a lesson in December and some inspiration.

Music teacher Priscilla Burns saw this routine online from another teacher.

“And thought it would be a fun way to introduce them to the music of the Nutcracker, which they probably wouldn’t normally go and listen to, by tying in some physical activity and so we pulled in the basketballs,” Burns said.

So she taught all the fourth graders, and then pulled a few from each class for the video.

“She taught us everything and she taught us what to do and how to do it,” Flippin said.

She posted it the school’s Facebook page, typically viewed by parents.

Instead, people around the world have now seen these fourth grader’s skills.

“I’m not really a big fan for basketball but it’s teaching me new skills and learn,” Par said.

“It taught me different ways that I can use basketball and convert it to music,” Flippin said.

Burns says she’s proud of her students and proud of her school.

“But it’s gotten people to start looking at Neblett and see all of the other programs we have here and all of the great students we have and the great learning going on. And that’s been the best part for me,” Burns said.

