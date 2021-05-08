Texoma Local
Billie Mosse Lodge 1152 celebrates 100 years of Masonic service.

Billie Mosse Lodge 1152 celebrates 100 years of Masonic service
Billie Mosse Lodge 1152 celebrates 100 years of Masonic service(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lodge 1152 held a 100 year anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Lodge 1152 was chartered in the 1920′s after World War 1 to help people in need.

The Grand Master of Texas made a visit to Lodge 1152 to celebrate the centennial celebration today.

Six year member and Worshiper Master for the lodge,  Dennis Nietling,  is excited and honored to keep the Lodge running and serving.

“Oh it feels great you know we’ve had the support of a hundred years, even though those people aren’t around anymore, it’s the memories and the work that has now collmanated to a higher level of Masonry then what we had back then,” Nietling said.

Nietling is looking forward to continuing on for the next hundred years of Billie Mosse Lodge 1152.

