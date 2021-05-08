Texoma Local
Bonham’s Rhinehart signs with Grinnell

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham football standout Nick Rhinehart decided to continue his football days at Grinnell College in Iowa. Rhinehart played receiver and kicker at Bonham, and will continue to play both positions at the next level as well. He says Grinnell was the perfect place for him.

“They have a really good medicine program,” said Rhinehart. “They’re really good at getting people in the medical school. I feel like I fit really well in their football program, and with their coaches.”

