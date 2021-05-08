Bonham’s Rhinehart signs with Grinnell

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham football standout Nick Rhinehart decided to continue his football days at Grinnell College in Iowa. Rhinehart played receiver and kicker at Bonham, and will continue to play both positions at the next level as well. He says Grinnell was the perfect place for him.

“They have a really good medicine program,” said Rhinehart. “They’re really good at getting people in the medical school. I feel like I fit really well in their football program, and with their coaches.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.