Howe celebrates 35th annual founder’s day festival

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Howe celebrated their 35th annual founder’s day Saturday afternoon.

The city had music, inflatable slides for kids, wine tasting and vendors to line up downtown Howe.

The city of Howe celebrates their annual founder’s day the second Saturday every May.

Although they weren’t able to host it last year due to the Pandemic, they made up for it at their city Halloween party.

President of Howe Area Chamber of Commerce, Monte Walker, said he was happy that they were able to hold it again in May this year.

“Every town needs to have some sort of festival. It’s very important for community pride and we feel like this founder’s day is a great situation for Howe,” Walker said. “It brings the community together, everybody is able to mix and mingle and just have a great day to celebrate and that’s what today is all about.”

The festival took place from 2 p.m until 8 p.m. Saturday.

“You know it’s great to see people you don’t see all the time and it’s just wonderful to be able to get together and see all these vendors, commerce is happening again, people are starting to make money again and being in the streets and it’s nice to see people walking around without masks and hugging each other and that’s what these festivals are for and I’m glad you see that,” Walker said.

City of Howe will be celebrating their next festival event, Hotter than Howe in June.

