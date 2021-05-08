Pauls Valley soldier laid to rest after 77 years

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley soldier has finally been laid to rest, 77 years after he was killed during World War II.

According to the Department of Defense, the Army declared Private Ballard McCurley unrecoverable, but now he’s finally home. Private McCurley’s family laid him to rest Saturday.

“I’m relieved and blessed that he’s able to be home with his family,” said April Frodsham, McCurley’s great-granddaughter.

Frodsham said Private McCurley was 34-years-old when he served in the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest near the end of World War II.

She said McCurley unknowingly set off an enemy landmine.

“He was cleaning out roads so they could get ration trucks in, and he stepped on a landmine,” said Frodsham.

Frodsham said she gives her thanks to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for testing her family’s DNA to find McCurley.

She said McCurley’s funeral brought family members together for the first time in years. Now, she said her family and her dad, McCurley’s grandson, Ronald McCurely Jr. can finally be at ease.

“It was a long time coming is what people have told me,” said McCurely Jr.

Frodsham said the Army, Choctaw Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders were there to give a hero’s farewell.

She said her great-grandfather’s funeral closes and starts a new chapter to finally move on.

