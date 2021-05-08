Pottsboro’s Fellinger signs with SAGU

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro basketball star Hannah Fellinger signed to play college hoops at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Fellinger helped the Lady Cardinals to a number of playoff appearances, and says her time in Pottsboro has prepared her for the next level.

“Personally, and for the team we had, the things we had to go through, like adversity, that has prepared me mentally and physically,” said Fellinger. “I’m excited for the new level of intensity.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.