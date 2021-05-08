Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Pottsboro’s Fellinger signs with SAGU

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro basketball star Hannah Fellinger signed to play college hoops at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Fellinger helped the Lady Cardinals to a number of playoff appearances, and says her time in Pottsboro has prepared her for the next level.

“Personally, and for the team we had, the things we had to go through, like adversity, that has prepared me mentally and physically,” said Fellinger. “I’m excited for the new level of intensity.”

