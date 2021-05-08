Suspect arrested in Ada after multiple agency manhunt ends

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A manhunt in Ada is over, a Light Horse Police Tactical team found the suspect, Jeremy Lewis. He was inside a home and surrendered on East 14th street near Mississippi Ave. early Friday Morning.

On Thursday, Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Pontotoc County Dispatch got multiple 911 calls about a domestic disturbance at the Rolling Meadows Apartments off of Kerr Lab road.

“I’m calling regarding my daughter, there is a man in her house who is beating the s*** out of her and he has guns. He has locked her up in that apartment, she is disabled and he has beat the s*** out of her and he has guns,” said the 911 caller.

Chief Allen said an Ada Police and Light Horse Police departing were out in full gear doing field training when the first call came in around 1:15 p.m. He said an U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was already in Ada to serve Lewis federal warrants from Carter County including burglary and robbery.

“I mean it seems like a one in a million kind of thing. It worked out in favor, because the more overwhelming your numbers are the better able you are to set up a good perimeter and keep it contained,” said Chief Allen. “We’re lucky there weren’t any shots fired, nothing bad happened other than the initial injury to the person he had held hostage at the apartments.”

Neighbors told News 12 Lewis had beat up his girlfriend and held her hostage in his apartment.

Allen said the manhunt was taken over by the FBI because Lewis is a member of a recognized tribe in Oklahoma. So, after the McGirt supreme court ruling, cases like this will have to be prosecuted by the tribe or the federal government.

Chief Allen said the victim was taken to a local hospital. He said once she’s finally let out, she is expected to survive.

Lewis is held in the Murray County jail.

