Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

The officers and the suspect were taken to separate local hospitals.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Montgomery police said SBI has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Complaint filed against Jeff Lowe with Love Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Complaint filed against Jeff Lowe with Love Co. Sheriff’s Office
A manhunt in Ada is over, a Light Horse Police Tactical team found the suspect, Jeremy Lewis....
Suspect arrested in Ada after multiple agency manhunt ends
Eight adult hybrid cats were seized Thursday from Jeff Lowe’s property in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Feds seize big cats from Tiger King Park in Thackerville
A video featuring Neblett Elementary students is gaining worldwide attention in a viral social...
Viral video featuring Neblett Elementary students gains worldwide attention
Experts say to educate yourself on which ones are harmless or venomous.
Expert shares tips for snake season

Latest News

Police say man with handgun began shooting outside Md. townhome on fire
US adds 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than expected
COVID-19: Infection rate lower, new variants being monitored
Jennifer Lopez performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday, May 2, 2021,...
Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital