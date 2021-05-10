Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Bois d’Arc lake still closed to public

Work is nearing completion on the Bois d'Arc Reservoir in Fannin County. (Source: KXII Staff)
By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The North Texas Municipal Water District said the new Bois d’Arc lake is still closed to the public and violators could face punishment.

They began impounding, or allowing the lake to fill naturally, last month, but said along with ongoing construction, the lake is not at a safe water level for recreation.

The water district said using Bois d’Arc lake for recreation prior to its opening is considered trespassing and law enforcement may be notified.

The North Texas Municipal Water District said violators are trespassing and could see punishment.
