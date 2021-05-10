Calera gears up for baseball state tournament

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Calera baseball team is headed back to the state baseball tournament. The Bulldogs worked their way through the regional bracket the hard way after an early loss, but they are battle tested, and ready to go.

“It’s through the roof right now,” said Calera first baseman Bodie Smith. “After coming back to beat a good Morrison team, I feel pretty good about things.”

“We have a lot of good people on this team,” said Calera second baseman Deven Brown. “I feel like we can make an impact at state and win a couple of games.”

“I think this bunch has a chance. Oktaha has a good team but we have a good draw,” said Calera head coach Rickey Teafatiller. “We feel good about it. If we can keep guys healthy and have good practices and have days where we can get outside this week, I think it’s going to be good for us.”

Calera will play Oktaha in the quarterfinals Thursday at 1:00 at Dolese.

