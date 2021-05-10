Kingston man dies in motorcycle crash

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed, after crashing his motorcycle into another car in Fannin county over the weekend.

DPS troopers say it happened on Saturday, on HWY 160 about two miles north of Trenton in Whitewright.

They say 33-year-old Alan Smarr of Kingston, Oklahoma was headed north on 160 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he attempted to pass a car and ended in a head on collision.

Smarr was taken to WNJ where he died hours later.

The other driver, of a Ford Fiesta, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Smarr was not wearing a helmet.

