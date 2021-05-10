Sex offenders not in compliance could get arrested, police say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police, Chickasaw Lighthorse police, and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have been partnering with the U.S. Marshal’s office to check up on sex offenders in the county.

“We like to try to do it once a year just to make sure everyone’s staying in compliance”

There’s no legal requirement for how often the law should check in with sex offenders, but Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said the offenders themselves have to check in once a month in order to stay in compliance.

“They basically just have to register their address with us and who is living with them,” Henry said.

Sex offenders aren’t allowed to live with kids except their own or their spouse’s.

The registry also dictates where offenders can live.

“It covers 2000 feet from a school daycare or park things of that nature,” Henry said.

If an offender violates those terms, they could be sent back to jail.

“We found several that were not in compliance and were actually cohabitating with subjects they weren’t supposed to be,” Henry said. “Those subjects were arrested for their violations of their registration.”

Ardmore police arrested twelve people for not complying. The department is still searching for ten others.

“Most of them have contacted us in some form or fashion. We’re still in the process of making contact with some of those people so we’re just waiting to hear back from them at some point.”

Henry said if they don’t comply soon, charges will be sent to the District Attorney’s office and they could even get arrested.

“Depending on their jurisdiction they can contact whoever it is that they are registered with,” Henry said. “So if they are registered with the sheriff’s office, they can contact them. If they are registered here with the Ardmore Police Department, they can contact us.”

