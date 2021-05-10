Texoma Local
Sherman police arrest man wanted in Anna robbery

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have arrested a man wanted in an Anna robbery.

On Thursday May 6, Police say they pulled over a silver Mustang near HWY 82 and 75 in Sherman.

They arrested Cody Ray Butler, a suspect in an Anna robbery and two other suspects inside the car, for transporting drugs; 12 grams of ecstacy, and small amounts of marijuana.

Butler had several warrants out of Grayson, and Fannin counties for theft and burglary charges.

