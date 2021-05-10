Heavy Rainfall, Cool Temperatures for Tuesday

Water vapor imagery shows a west-to-east jet stream flow, there are several small disturbances embedded with it so continued rain chances overnight but probably nothing severe. A large trough to our west is moving closer, as it approaches rain will increase in coverage and intensity on Tuesday.

Futurecast shows morning showers with stronger thunderstorms containing lightning and very heavy rainfall, moving in for Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will vary considerably with a range from a half inch to two inches. Given this, we’ll have a Weather Aware on Tuesday for heavy rainfall. Severe weather is unlikely although some small, sub-severe hail could fall.

By Wednesday we’re down to just a few random showers, sunshine returns Thursday and we get back to typical mid-May temperatures, in the low 80s, by the weekend. There may be some scattered showers to dodge by Sunday and it will be a rather windy weekend once again.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 90% Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% Showers Thursday: Mostly sunny Friday: Sunny, Saturday: Partly cloudy, windy Sunday: 30% Showers or thunderstorms, windy Monday: 40% Showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority