Silo’s Busby signs with Murray State

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Silo basketball star Mattie Busby made her college decision on Monday, signing with Murray State College to continue her hoops career. Busby was one of the top scorers for the Lady Rebels in her junior season, and says she’s excited for the next step.

“Just the environment, especially the coach,” said Busby. “He welcomed me more than anybody else I talked to.”

