Storms drop hail on parts of Texoma Monday

Hail from Thackerville, Okla. on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Hail from Thackerville, Okla. on Monday, May 10, 2021.(Karla Hall)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and hail reported up to ping pong ball-sized to parts of Texoma Monday morning.

Most hail reports were anywhere from pea to quarter-sized, but there were reports of larger hail in the Bells area of Grayson County.

There are no reports of any injuries or damages.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected for the area the next couple of days, but chances of severe weather with those storms is low.

