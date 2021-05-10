Video shows tiger in front yard of Houston neighborhood

Texoma Local
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy.

No shots were fired. The big cat was later corralled back inside the home.

The tiger’s owner eventually rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Houston police say the man is facing a charge of evading arrest, and KHOU reports he is out on bond for a murder charge in Fort Bend County.

