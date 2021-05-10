Texoma Local
Woman taken to hospital after stabbing at Sherman apartment complex

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Sherman apartment complex.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Sherman apartment complex.

It happened at the Ridge View apartments around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Sherman police say the victim, a female, was visiting family in town for Mother’s Day, when she was attacked by the suspect with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed, hit and bitten several times.

Neither the suspect, or victim have been identified but Sherman police say the two were not directly related.

