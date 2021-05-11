Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released later in a statement. The sheriff’s office referred calls to the DPS.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter that “our hearts go out” to the family and friends of the two deputies, who were killed Monday night.

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

Eden, which is home to about 1,300 people, is roughly 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Sherman apartment complex.
1 arrested after stabbing at Sherman apartment complex
A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
A Pauls Valley man is seeking the McGirt ruling after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter of a...
Pauls Valley mom explains her family’s impact from McGirt ruling
Sherman police arrest man wanted in Anna robbery
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job openings soar to highest level on record
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Israel Defense Forces said it's targeting militants; Palestinians said 10 children were among...
Israel release video of missile strike
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 28 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over New York family’s home, yard