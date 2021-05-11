Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Bonham’s Arrey signs with Brookhaven College

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham basketball star Jerry Arrey signed to play his college basketball at Brookhaven College. Arrey really took off during his senior season, and is looking forward to what comes next.

“It was a lot of dedication, and took a lot of hard work and time to get where I’m at today,” said Arrey. “I do want to thank coach for letting me come in everyday, and work out and improve my skills.”

