COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

