Dognapped dog back with owner after TV reporter spots suspect

By WHDH staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A German shorthaired pointer named Titus is back home after a television reporter spotted the stolen dog, walking with the suspect.

Julianna Mazza told her photographer to start rolling when she saw the man accused of taking Titus.

After asking a few questions, Kyle Gariepy admitted to taking the dog.

“He was just barking in the car and I walked past the car and I thought it was supposed to be a dog I was dog walking,” Gariepy said. “It wasn’t a kidnapping it was just a simple mistake.”

Police said the suspect never called them or the owner, whose phone number was on a dog tag.

“You didn’t think to call the number on the tag?” Mazza asked.

“I did, but I tried using one phone and the phone was broken and um ... I just ...” Gariepy’s voice trailed off.

That’s when Mazza called Cambridge police.

“Hey dispatcher, this is Juliana over at 7NEWS. I actually have the dog Titus and the man who said it was an accident that he took the dog with me right now.”

Minutes later, officers arrived, along with the dog’s owner, Greg Siesczkiewicz.

Titus and his dog dad were reunited.

“I’m just glad that the person came back and I’m just glad that you guys were there,” a teary-eyed Siesczkiewicz said.

Gariepy of Boston was taken into custody and charged with larceny and breaking and entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

