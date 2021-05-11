Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two Oklahoma-based Native American tribes say they’ve reached an agreement on a federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country.

The leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations announced the deal on Monday.

They say U.S. Rep. Tom Cole plans to introduce the bill in Congress this week.

The bill would authorize the two tribes to reach an agreement, or compact, with the state over criminal jurisdiction.

As a result of the McGirt decision, hundreds of criminal convictions have been vacated, and tribal and federal officials have been scrambling to refile those cases in tribal or U.S. district court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a Sherman apartment complex.
1 arrested after stabbing at Sherman apartment complex
A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
A Pauls Valley man is seeking the McGirt ruling after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter of a...
Pauls Valley mom explains her family’s impact from McGirt ruling
Sherman police arrest man wanted in Anna robbery
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail

Latest News

A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
Why you may find yourself sneezing more when you step outside.
Allergists say this allergy season is worse than usual
Ardmore Police Department lobby.
Sex offenders not in compliance could get arrested, police say