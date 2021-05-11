Gas prices rise, distributor says ransomware attack has minimal local effect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - National gas prices on the rise after a ransomware attack hits an east coast pipeline. Fuel distributors share how other factors in the fuel industry are also playing a part.

“We got word this morning that the Colonial Pipeline is expected to be back operational at the end of week so that’s certainly good news for us,” said Bobby Warren, Vice President with Douglass Distributing.

Warren said the recent ransomware attack on the northeastern Colonial Pipeline had an indirect effect on our fuel market.

“The affect of the pipeline shutdown was a safety measure. What it’s going to do for us is probably going to be pretty minimal,” said Warren.

It was just bad timing to happen in the seasonal price spike for a gallon of gas.

“If you see it 10 to 20 cent increase in cost that’s actually in line with historical changes as we transition to summer blend,” said Warren.

Warren said the month of May is when gas blends are switched from winter to summer. The summer fuel blend is made to reduce evaporated emissions in warmer weather.

“Summertime you know kids are out of school so we like to travel and go on vacations and things of that nature, and with the rising gas prices it affects families in the sense of budgeting,” said Sherman driver, Josh Benedict.

Benedict said when gas prices rise, he worries how much more money he’ll have to shell out every week.

“Roughly I fill up twice a week commuting back and forth to work, anywhere between 70-75 dollars on a weekly basis,” said Benedict.

Warren said 2020 was an anomaly, but the national average of $2.80 per gallon in May 2018 and $2.73 per gallon in May 2019 is not far off from today’s average of $2.98 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Even so, he doesn’t consider this to be an unusually expensive year.

“It’s the cost of crude, the refinery cost, distribution, terminalling fees. All those things add up to the cost of a gallon of gas. Luckily in Sherman-Denison we have one of the most competitive markets in the country in terms of fuel pricing so relative to the rest of the country our prices here are typically the lowest,” said Warren.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.