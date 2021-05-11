Grayson County woman arrested for money laundering
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several debit cards and money orders -all with different names on them.
Officers arrested Ladrona Brooks during a traffic stop in Whitesboro.
Inside the car, officers say they smelled marijuana. During a search of the car, they found numerous debit cards, money orders- not belonging to Brooks, and a large amount of cash.
This case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.