Grayson County woman arrested for money laundering

A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several...
By Nina Quatrino
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several debit cards and money orders -all with different names on them.

Officers arrested Ladrona Brooks during a traffic stop in Whitesboro.

Inside the car, officers say they smelled marijuana. During a search of the car, they found numerous debit cards, money orders- not belonging to Brooks, and a large amount of cash.

This case is still under investigation.

