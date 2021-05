DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Grayson softball players brought home big season awards. Pitcher Dylann Kaderka was named the NTJCAC pitcher of the year, and J.T. Smith was named the NTJCAC player of the year after a huge season at the plate.

Both played a major part in Grayson’s region 5 title run this season.

