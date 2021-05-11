Hail storm leaves behind damage to several Texoma counties

BOSWELL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Several people on both sides of the Red River in Texoma experienced baseball size hail in Monday night’s storms, but emergency managers say some areas were hit harder than others.

“Both of our vehicles, the ATVs are busted,” said Brandy Hughes in Boswell. “We have shutter damage, roof damage, window damage, trees, flags torn up. It’s a lot of damage.”

Hughes and her family have lived on their farm in rural Oklahoma since she can remember. She says she wasn’t prepared for the hail when it came crashing down.

“Well it wasn’t raining. We knew the storms were coming, but we thought we had time” Hughes said. “I was actually here at the barn covering the tomato plants, but I didn’t make it back to the house before it got here.”

Their farm is about 10 miles south of Boswell, in Choctaw County. Just south in Fannin County, David Hensely was caught in the hail storm too, on his motorcycle.

“I was going about 20, 30 miles an hour- just fast enough to keep going,” Hensly said.

He says when he began his ride, there were clear skies, but then the hail began to fall.

“Dime and quarter size hail,” Hensly said. “Some hit me on the face, those felt larger- but it stings when it hits you. In that instance, I should have pulled over somewhere and waited for it to pass.”

Emergency managers say these storms were tough, hitting Grayson, Fannin, Byran and Choctaw Counties with hail -ranging from quarter to baseball in size.

“These were super cells that came through,” said Fannin County Emergency Manager Troy Hudson. “Beginning in Grayson County, and developed through the red river, and the northern part of the county.”

