Misty Start Wednesday, Sun for Thursday

Low pressure slowly weakens its grip on Texoma
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Water vapor imagery shows a big cluster of thunderstorms moving away to the east while the upper trough that helped make the rain possible is drawing away to the north. Gusty and damp air circulating around surface low pressure will make for occasional pockets of mist or light showers through Wednesday morning, we should see partial sunshine mix with the clouds by afternoon, so it won’t be as chilly Wednesday as it was Tuesday.

Drier, sinking air allows lots of sun for Thursday and Friday.

Winds pick up from the south on a warm and windy Saturday, another batch of potentially heavy rain arrives in Texoma Sunday-Monday with the next upper level system interacting with plenty of Gulf moisture. Right now, it looks more like heavy rain and less like a major severe weather set-up.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 20% Showers

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, windy

Sunday: Windy, 60% Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

