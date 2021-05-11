Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on Saturday.

Alan Smarr, 33, was travelling home from a Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) event when merged into the next lane to try and pass a car ahead of him and hit another driver head on.

“He was a great rider so it was a weird freak accident that we just don’t understand exactly what happened,” Kaylee Taylor, Smarr’s sister said. “We’re waiting to see if there was some sort of medical event, because he was having some kinds of issues for the past couple of years.”

Smarr was taken to Wilson and Jones where he died from his injuries.

“He’s always had a soft spot for kids, he’s always been that way,” Taylor said. “He’s always loved babies, and he found something that combined his two loves. Motorcycles and kids.”

Taylor said for as great of a rider as her brother was, he was an even better dad.

“Everyone loved him, like charismatic, he could tell it like it is and people would still love him,” Taylor said.

Smarr had two kids, before taking on the role as dad to his fiancee’s two children.

“This is difficult but I feel like our family was super close,” Taylor said. “We’re there no matter what.”

Smarr’s biological son, Case, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe type of muscular dystrophy that begins to weaken muscles around age four. But through it all, Taylor said his family was with him every step of the way.

Taylor has started a GoFundMe to cover her brother’s funeral costs and any expenses for the family.

