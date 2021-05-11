Little City oil tanks catch fire after lightning strike

Little City, Okla. (KXII) - A lightning bolt hit a Little City, Oklahoma oil tank Tuesday at 11 a.m. and caused a massive fire enveloping several tank batteries.

Neighbors described the lightning strike as a big explosion that happened right before shockwaves shook their walls and knocked things off.

Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said it took nearly all the fire departments in the county to put out.

“This was an act of nature,” Idleman said. “It’s still under investigation, but you know the weather came through, right now we’re looking at a lightning strike.”

Idleman said the fire stayed in the pit, and burned about half of the ten oil tank batteries.

“When we arrived on scene, we had an active oil field fire,” Idleman said.

Idleman said just to be safe, firefighters evacuated the neighbors who lived just a few hundred yards away.

“They weren’t really in any danger,” Idleman said. “We were just evacuating them for precautionary measures. The fire had already done its damage on what it was going to do.”

The batteries are owned by XTO energy.

“They were here within minutes of the time we arrived on scene,” Idleman said. “Once we arrived we got with XTO and we got a game plan.”

He said making a plan is important for large oil fires like this one.

“Cause we’re out here in a rural area where there’s no water sources,” Idleman said. “So I had every fire department bring me a tender that way we’d make sure we have enough water. Cause at one point in time, the fire we had was extremely large.”

Idleman said once they made a plan to tackle the blaze, it took 30 minutes to put it out.

