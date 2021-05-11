Texoma Local
Silo baseball prepares for state tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Silo Rebels know all about playing in the state tournament, they’ve won three state titles in a row, and are looking to add to it. It’s a young team, with just three seniors on the roster, but there’s plenty of good baseball players that have played well, as they prepare to play Cashion on Thursday morning.

“We’re at the top of our game right now,” said Silo third baseman Chase Corbin. “We’re feeling good, all of us are. We have depth.”

“We have shown it this year. We have really grown up from the Fall,” said SIlo pitcher Will Farr. “We were pretty good in the Fall, but we have done a lot of maturing over the off-season to the here and now at this point.”

“It’s about now, the present, the guys I have right now,” said Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen. “We have played so well this Spring so we look forward to the challenge.”

Silo and Cashion are set to begin their quarterfinal game at 10:00 a.m. at Dolese.

