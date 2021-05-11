Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Six Sherman stars sign with colleges

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman had six student-athletes sign college letters on Tuesday.

Bearcats linebacker Brandon Bonilla is headed to Southwest Assemblies of God College to play college football.

Cameron Reed made plenty of big plays for the Bearcats and is headed to RPA College in Euless to play football.

Braiden Speed, a former basketball star, that played just one year of defensive back lands a spot at Western New Mexico after proving to be a natural.

Basketball standout Abaigal Khader signed to play at Southwestern College in Kansas.

Jastic Eleby is headed up to New York to play at Paul Smith’s College.

In track, Xavier Lee will run and jump at Tabor College.

