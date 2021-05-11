Teen charged with murder in Stonewall stabbing

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A 15-year-old is being charged with first degree murder as an adult in a fatal stabbing in Pontotoc County last month.

Court documents state Jaimone Kirkland was in his car with his girlfriend at Blair Park in Stonewall on April 18 when Ryan Campbell opened the door and started stabbing him.

Campbell claimed it was self-defense, but admitted he confronted Kirkland because he was with “his girlfriend.”

He faces life in prison or death if convicted.

