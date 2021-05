TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo Indians have hired Scott O’Hara as their new head football coach.

O’Hara comes over from Bridge Creek to take over Tishomingo football. He has also been the head coach at Luther and Purcell and offensive coordinator at Newcastle

O’Hara takes over for Clint Nabors who left last month.

