Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced

After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant, after the city of Denison decided to buy it Monday night.
By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison city leaders now say the cost to clean up the old Johns Manville plant has risen.

The Denison Development Alliance updated council members on the project last night, and said any day now the original purchase for the city should close. This means DDA will own the property and will then work on bids for the clean up.

They said now they are looking at anywhere from $4-6 million to fully clean and remediate the old J.M. plant off U.S. highway 75, contaminated with asbestos.

The city has worked to obtain this vacant plant for over 20 years, and said once it’s renovated, DDA will market the property and turn it into an industrial park.

