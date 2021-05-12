Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced
A Sherman trash truck hit the Harrison Ave. railroad bridge Tuesday morning.
Trash truck strikes Sherman railroad bridge
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several...
Grayson County woman arrested for money laundering

Latest News

People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol violence exposes stark partisan divisions
House Republicans vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post.
House GOP ousts Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership post
Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a...
Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say