City of Durant celebrates Economic Development Week

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Economic Development week was created in 2016 by the International Economic Development Council as a way to recognize local programs that build communities. This week the city of Durant is celebrating the programs they’re working on.

The city of Durant is recognizing ongoing and upcoming projects which they say boost economic development, bringing in the future of Durant.

Economic development is improving a community to build quality of life and attract jobs and growth. So far the city has highlighted programs for transportation, housing and citizen engagement.

“Economic development week just puts the focus on our infrastructure and what we’re doing to help prepare for the population that continues to grow,” said Kelli Simmons, city of Durant Public Information Officer.

This week Durant Regional Airport completed the installation of a new fuel pump as a way to improve a pilot’s experience.

The city announced construction to begin late in the summer on University Blvd. between Westside Dr. and Gates Ave. to widen the road, enhance storm drainage and add sidewalks.

Simmons announced a new housing development going in off of W. Highway 70. She says Durant’s cost of living makes homeownership an affordable opportunity.

“Even with the current demand for housing in the area, Durant’s national average for housing is just 39.8 percent of the national average,” said Simmons.

The city encourages citizens to get involved with community programs to participate in economic development year round.

“There are several ways to volunteer. You could always join the Keep Durant Beautiful organization that just began, or you can also help out at the library with the Friends of Library that meet once a month,” said Simmons.

They’ll be highlighting other groups and projects on Facebook through the rest of the week.

