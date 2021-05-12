Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A former Bells police officer is headed to prison for two years, after pleading guilty to recording video up women’s skirts.

In 2017, Scott Kilmer was charged with three counts of invasive recording. The Grayson County District attorney’s office says Kilmer was off duty, working security at a wedding venue.

It was there where guests say they saw Kilmer extending his foot under skirts, between the legs of several women and children. Guests then noticed a camera attached to Kilmer’s boot.

Investigators say the recordings were saving to a device in Kilmer’s patrol car.

“It’s unfortunate that we had an officer in this community who took advantage of his position, who abused his power and betrayed his oath,” said Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Matt Rolston.

Kilmer was sentenced to two years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.