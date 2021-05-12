Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A former Bells police officer is headed to prison for two years, after pleading guilty to recording video up women’s skirts.

In 2017, Scott Kilmer was charged with three counts of invasive recording. The Grayson County District attorney’s office says Kilmer was off duty, working security at a wedding venue.

It was there where guests say they saw Kilmer extending his foot under skirts, between the legs of several women and children. Guests then noticed a camera attached to Kilmer’s boot.

Investigators say the recordings were saving to a device in Kilmer’s patrol car.

“It’s unfortunate that we had an officer in this community who took advantage of his position, who abused his power and betrayed his oath,” said Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Matt Rolston.

Kilmer was sentenced to two years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced
A Sherman trash truck hit the Harrison Ave. railroad bridge Tuesday morning.
Trash truck strikes Sherman railroad bridge
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several...
Grayson County woman arrested for money laundering

Latest News

Sherman ISD schools are competing in an enrollment challenge, to see which campuses can get the...
SISD holds #EnrollmentChallenge for 2021-22 school year
The city of Durant has highlighted programs for transportation, housing and citizen engagement.
City of Durant celebrates Economic Development Week
A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state...
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison
A Wilson man was charged with animal neglect after the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received...
Wilson man’s cattle seized for animal cruelty