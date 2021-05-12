Love County residents can apply for safe room rebate

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Love county residents worried about the upcoming storm season can purchase a storm safe room and apply for a rebate via the Love County Emergency Management department.

Applicants can get 75% of what they payed for a saferoom back, up tp $2,000.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster mitigation funds.

The safe room needs to fit FEMA’s guidelines.

Email Love County Emergency Management for details at lovecoem@outlook.com.

