Love County residents can apply for safe room rebate
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Love county residents worried about the upcoming storm season can purchase a storm safe room and apply for a rebate via the Love County Emergency Management department.
Applicants can get 75% of what they payed for a saferoom back, up tp $2,000.
The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster mitigation funds.
The safe room needs to fit FEMA’s guidelines.
Email Love County Emergency Management for details at lovecoem@outlook.com.
