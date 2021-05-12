Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Sunshine Back in Town Thu-Fri

Meanwhile...keeping an eye on more heavy rain next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Overnight winds are flowing of the northeast but they are much lighter than they were last night. Winds will go nearly calm overnight tonight. Thursday morning lows will be chilly once again; in the lower 50s.

Expect a crowd-pleaser for Thursday and Friday as the clouds dissipate and we are left with mostly sunny skies. Breezes will pick up on Friday but it won’t be extremely windy.

At the jet stream level, several weak waves will track across Texoma beginning Sunday. Although they will be fairly weak, we’ll have lots of moisture in place by then, allowing for heavy rain event with only a low chance of any severe storms. Flooding will be the primary concern with this system, and rainfall totals may be enough to drive lakes upward a number of feet.

Two long-range models show similar timing but vastly different amounts with this event-the ECMWF shows a 1 to 2 inch event…while the GFS shows up to a half foot of rain. The GFS is probably closer to the truth based on the history of these types of systems in May, so I’d say 2 to 4 inches of precipitation early next week makes sense.

Get ready for some serious rain next week!

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, windy

Sunday: 40% Thunderstorms

Monday: 50% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

