Okla. Governor to hold cookout near PETA billboard criticizing him for supporting meat producers

Looks like a great spot to grill some burgers... 👀 Posted by Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is responding to a PETA billboard dubbing him a “meathead” by holding a cookout near the advertisement in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Stitt said he is doing so in support of Oklahoma’s agriculture industry and meat producers.

The billboard is located near 1245 SE 15th Street in Oklahoma City west of Interstate 35.

