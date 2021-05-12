Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill to expand early in-person voting by one day during general elections.

Stitt signed a bill late Tuesday to add one day of early, in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Wednesday before a general election.

Oklahoma currently has 2 1/2 days of early voting on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The governor also vetoed a bill that would have expanded the definition of bullying.

Stitt cited in his veto message the potential for unintended consequences.

He said the expansion could lead to innocent behavior treated as bullying by “overzealous authorities.” 

