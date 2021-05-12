Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity. New York City police scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the Bradford County, Florida sheriff’s office. Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

Muhammad is suspected of wounding three people with stray bullets during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old tourist visiting from Rhode Island, was shot in the leg. A 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot. The 4-year-old girl, from Brooklyn, was also shot in the leg.

Police released videos and photos of Muhammad and asked the public for help tracking him down. His family made a public plea for him to turn himself in.

__

Associated Press writer David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

