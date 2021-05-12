Wilson man’s cattle seized for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was charged with animal neglect after the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received calls about starving cattle.

Timothy Nipp’s first court appearance was Tuesday.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said it isn’t the first time his office has looked into calls about Nipp’s cattle. Bryant said he gave Nipp several months to fix the problem, but when they came back to seize the animals, ten were already dead or dying.

“Every animal neglect case is worthy of an arrest,” Bryant said. “What we did, is we did the investigation, did everything we could to protect the animals, and then got with the District Attorney’s office and then sent the charges over there back in January.”

Bryant said he’s not trying to take away anyone’s livelihood, just enforce Oklahoma law.

“We’re here to work with everybody and anybody,” Bryant said. “And if you cant afford them or don’t have the means to keep them up or feed them, get rid of them. Sell them. So that we avoid situations like this.”

Bryant said not only is starvation cruel to the animals, it also gives the industry a bad name.

“This ultimately comes back as a reflection of the whole industry and I know the whole industry is not like this,” Bryant said.

Bryant said he consulted with two veterinarians to assess the starving cows.

“You’re looking at bone structure, the overall appearance of the animal,” Bryant said. “In cattle you should see some of the ribs, not all of them.”

KXII reached out to Nipp’s attorney, but the office declined to comment.

If convicted, Nipp faces up to five years in prison each for two counts of animal cruelty.

