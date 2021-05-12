Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison

By Nina Quatrino
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state lines.

On September 15th of 2020, Joshua Johnson and Danae Hernandez led Denison police on a chase through town. They got away from police that time, but two weeks later, they did it again.

That time, the two led officers out of Texas, and into Oklahoma.

“This was a high speed pursuit, where the vehicle became airborne at one point, crashed trough a fence in Colbert,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

Video taken by a KXII viewer shows the pursuit, that reached speeds of over 110 miles per hour, end in Colbert, in flames.

Wednesday, Hernandez, the passenger in that chase was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

“She was on video, on Facebook live, facilitating the event, encouraging Johnson, putting it out there on social media, as if it were some sort of fun event,” Smith said.

Under Texas Law, if you aid, encourage, or facilitate a crime, prosecutors say you’re just as guilty as the one who commits the crime, and Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith says that’s exactly the logic they used in Hernandez’s case.

“We felt like she had enough culpability to prosecute her, so that’s what we did. She was charged with two counts of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and she was sentenced to 8 years in prison starting today,” said Smith.

Johnson, the driver, has an upcoming court appearance.

