Ardmore police welcomes therapy K-9 to the squad

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is welcoming a new therapy K-9 to the squad.

“Rip is strictly a therapy dog,” said Melissa Woolly, executive director of Heroes with Hope, an Ardmore nonprofit serving kids and local police.

Woolly said officer Rip, the standard poodle will have more of a hands on approach while on the job.

“He loves petting, the comforting and if he senses if something is wrong he will do his best to comfort you,” said Woolly.

Heroes with Hope, an Ardmore nonprofit serving kids is embarking on a new mission to relieve stress for Ardmore Police officers and kids involved with crime.

Woolly said she got approved by the Ardmore Police Kevin Norris to buy a therapy dog for the police department.

“We don’t like to talk about it, but stress and PTSD is a huge factor within the department,” said Woolly.

She said the money to buy Rip came from donations through Heroes with Hope.

Rip’s role is different from the other three K-9 officers. He’s not trained to bite or will be a part of any search and rescue, but will provide a level of comfort for those in need.

“And that’s one of his primary services is allowing touch,” said Woolly.

Woolly said Rip’s expected to hit the road with his handler, her husband, Officer Brice Woolly by Friday.

She said Rip will be packing, “Nothing but cuddles.”

