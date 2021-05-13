Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Ardmore’s Birch Wood signs with Friends University

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore power lifter Birch Wood signed to continue his career at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas.

Wood has been a staple in the Ardmore weight room. He gives credit to his coaches and teammates for his success.

“I’d like to thank them for getting where I am now,” Wood said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”

