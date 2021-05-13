Boy rescued from quicksand at Washita River

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters rescued a 12-year-old boy stuck in quicksand at the Washita River in Johnston County Wednesday night.

According to the Tishomingo Fire Department, the boy was fishing with his father when he became stuck around 8 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the Washita River near the north end of South McAdams Road.

When firefighters arrived, the boy’s right leg was buried to his knee while his left leg had been freed by his father.

“He was beginning to suffer the effects of hypothermia along with loss of feeling in his leg,” a Facebook post by the Tishomingo Fire Department read. “It took firefighters almost an hour to finally free the child from the quicksand. The rescue was made more difficult for firefighters as they were also sinking into the sand.”

Firefighters were able to use driftwood and tree limbs to help make a somewhat stable platform to work from.

After being freed from the quicksand, the boy was treated on scene for hypothermia by Johnston County EMS before being transported by private vehicle to the ER for evaluation.

Firefighters with Tishomingo Fire Department work to extricate a 12 year old male from quicksand after he became stuck... Posted by Tishomingo Fire Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

